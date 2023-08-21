Dak Prescott wants to be surrounded by the most talented players in the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, the quarterback has now lost a promising rookie teammate for the entire 2023 NFL season.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, the Cowboys are once again seen as true contenders to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy. They have a very solid roster, with Dak Prescott leading a highly talented offense.

Since Prescott’s arrival in 2016, the team’s front office has been continuously adding players to support his success. It’s crucial for them that their quarterback feels comfortable, with numerous options available to him on the field.

Cowboys lose talented rookie for the entire 2023 season

A new season is about to start, and Cowboys fans are very excited about what the future holds for them. After a disappointing 2022 campaign, it seems like this year will be different, but everything relies on what Prescott can do.

The team has been acquiring several top players to support his success. However, the club has now lost a promising rookie they signed as an undrafted player, who will miss the entire season.

John Stephens Jr.,tight end, will miss the 2023 campaign due to a torn ACL. According to reports from the team’s training camp, the rookie turned heads in practice, demonstrating real potential to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.