The Dallas Cowboys really want Dak Prescott to succeed this year. For this reason, the team’s front office has now signed an elite offensive lineman to provide the quarterback with more protection in the 2023 NFL season.

The upcoming campaign will be very challenging for Dak Prescott. The quarterback really needs to have a remarkable season, as he has been unable to succeed despite having a great roster surrounding him.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the five-time Super Bowl champions want to add another Vince Lombardi trophy to their showcase. That’s why the club has pleased Prescott by signing an elite player for his offense.

Cowboys bolster Dak Prescott’s offense by signing top guard

Since Dak Prescott’s arrival in 2016, the front office of the Cowboys has added several weapons to help him succeed. In what is set to be his most challenging season, the quarterback has received more support from his team, which signed an elite guard to protect him.

After several weeks of negotiations, Dallas has reached an agreement with Zack Martin to rework his contract. The guard had two years remaining on his deal, but he wanted an extension for the 2023 season.

The six-time First Team All-Pro will now earn a base salary of $18 million in each of the next two seasons, all fully guaranteed. ESPN reported that he will get $8.5 million in compensation over the next two years.

This will end Zack Martin’s holdout. Prescott asked the team to pay the guard, who has been one of his strongest allies on the field, offering the quarterback substantial protection over his seven-year tenure in the NFL.