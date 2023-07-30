Dak Prescott wants to be surrounded by the best players possible. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the quarterback has demanded that the Dallas Cowboys pay one of his key teammates, with a direct message to Jerry Jones.

The 2023 season is about to start, and the Cowboys have high hopes for what Dak Prescott could do for them. However, it seems like there are not so many chances left for the quarterback.

Throughout the years, Dallas has been adding several weapons to help Prescott succeed. However, the team is not willing to extend the contract of one of the most relevant teammates for the quarterback. As a result, he has intervened on behalf of his teammate.

Dak Prescott sends message to Jerry Jones about Zach Martin’s situation

During this offseason, Dak Prescott has been seriously affected by the Cowboys’ front office. They recently released Ezekiel Elliott, who had been a key piece for the quarterback since his arrival in 2016.

Now, the Cowboys are giving Prescott a hard time regarding one of his key teammates. Zack Martin is looking for a contract extension, but he has not received any offer from Dallas, and Dakota is really worried about it.

“Pay the man,” Prescott recently told reporters. The eight-time Pro Bowl and six-time first-team All-Pro right guard still has two years left on the six-year, $84 million deal he signed back in 2018.

Martin didn’t report to training camp on Tuesday, as he thinks that the Cowboys are not interested in restructuring his contract. Jerry Jones recently said that the guard is in their plans, but the team’s front office also has to address the salary situations of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons.