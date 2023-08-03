The Dallas Cowboys are ready to start their 2023 NFL campaign. However, training camps could reveal some problems between players, and now Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs engaged in a heated practice discussion ahead of the preseason.

There’s a lot of pressure surrounding the Cowboys this year. Last season, they fell short of expectations, being eliminated in the Divisional round by the San Francisco 49ers, who had many players injured.

However, hope is still alive for the NFC East team. Once again, they are seen as true contenders for Super Bowl LVIII, but it all depends on what their stars can do this year.

Dak Prescott gets into heated discussion with Trevon Diggs

The Cowboys have a lot on their shoulders nowadays. According to oddsmakers, Dallas is one of the top 4 favorites to win the upcoming Super Bowl, and their fans are eager for the team to live up to the expectations.

This pressure may not be handled very well by players. In the start of the team’s training camp, Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs got into a heated discussion as a result of the stress they are going trhough.

During the team’s practice, Trevon Diggs confronted Dak Prescott at the end of a play. “Shut your b** a up,” the cornerback told the quarterback, without providing any further context of what led him to say this.