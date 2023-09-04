It seems like the 2023 NFL season could be decisive for Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys really want him to succeed this same year, so now they have signed a top right tackle to protect the quarterback and help him in his quest.

In 2016, the Cowboys found a hidden gem in the 4th round of the NFL Draft. With 135th overall pick, Dallas selected Dak Prescott, who quickly became the team’s starting quarterback after Tony Romo’s departure.

Even though Prescott had a remarkable start, his most recent seasons have not been the best. He has a huge challenge this year, as the quarterback must prove that he still has what it takes to lead the team’s offense.

Cowboys bolster Dak Prescott’s offense by signing elite tackle

It is crucial for the Dallas Cowboys to surround Dak Prescott with a lot of talented players. Now, the team’s front office has decided to provide the quarterback with more protection by signing a top right tackle.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys have signed Terence Steele to five-year extension worth up to $91.8 million, including $50 million guaranteed. The right tackle was entering the final year of his previous deal and was set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

The 26-year-old is returning from a tough injury, as last year he torned his ACL and MCL against the Houston Texans in Week 14. However, the Cowboys are confident that this injury won’t dampen his performance.