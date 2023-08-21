The Dallas Cowboys have not been a successful NFL franchise recently. However, Jerry Jones, the team’s owner, has decided to put an end on their terrible situation, promising a Super Bowl title for the Lonely Star very soon.

It has been really hard for the Cowboys to compete in the NFC in the last 28 years. They have not made it to the Conference Championship Game since 1995, season in which they won their last Super Bowl.

Their fans are desperate for success. Jerry Jones has been consistently adding top-tier players to bolster the team’s ability to compete. Now, the club’s owner envisions a new Vince Lombardi Trophy gracing their showcases in the near future.

Jerry Jones thinks the Cowboys are not far from winning a Super Bowl

The Cowboys have won five Super Bowls, tying them with the 49ers for second place, with the Steelers and Patriots leading the way with six each. However, they haven’t hoisted a Vince Lombardi Trophy in nearly 28 years.

The team’s front office has been working diligently to secure another Super Bowl victory. Jerry Jones doesn’t believe it’s too far off; in fact, he’s optimistic that the Cowboys will clinch the title this very year.

“I know how hard it is to win one of those (a Super Bowl),” Jones said, via Football Morning in America. “You shouldn’t give up the ghost because you fall short in a highly competitive league. Just because we haven’t won it in so long doesn’t make what we’ve done meaningless. And I think this year we’re in better position to win it than we have been in years. We have the team, and we have the quarterback.”