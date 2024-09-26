Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys could put themselves in an insurmountable position with a loss against the New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders in the 2024 season. After big contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jones thought everything was on track.

However, two consecutive losses against the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens became a reality check for America’s Team. Now, there’s no more margin of error.

In the start of Week 4 in the NFL, Dallas visit the Giants trying to avoid disaster. Although it’s very early in the calendar, this game could determine the Cowboys’ fate.

What happens if the Cowboys lose to the Giants?

If the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants in Week 4, they will have a 1-3 record and, because of the upcoming schedule, the playoffs could be an almost impossible target.

After that matchup against the Giants, the Cowboys face a brutal stretch: Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Washington Commanders.

Are the Cowboys going to the playoffs in 2024?

A 1-3 record will put the Dallas Cowboys in a very complicated position to make the playoffs. If they cannot beat the Giants, it’s difficult to envision how they could survive those next seven games with a positive record.