NFL News: Mike Vrabel could have Dolphins coach join him in Patriots staff as defensive coordinator

The New England Patriots continue to announce major changes, including interview requests, with recent reports indicating they want to speak with a Dolphins coach to assist Mike Vrabel.

By Richard Tovar

Former Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the first half in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Former Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the first half in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots are making internal changes to improve the team heading into the 2025 season, and it was recently revealed that they requested an interview with the Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach for the defensive coordinator position.

According to Mike Reiss, Vrabel’s Patriots have expressed interest in interviewing Ryan Crow for the open defensive coordinator role. It’s worth noting that Crow is no stranger to Vrabel, as they worked together for six years with the Titans.

Developing story…

