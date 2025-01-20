NFL News: Mike Vrabel could have Dolphins coach join him in Patriots staff as defensive coordinator

Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots are making internal changes to improve the team heading into the 2025 season, and it was recently revealed that they requested an interview with the Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach for the defensive coordinator position.
According to Mike Reiss, Vrabel’s Patriots have expressed interest in interviewing Ryan Crow for the open defensive coordinator role. It’s worth noting that Crow is no stranger to Vrabel, as they worked together for six years with the Titans.
Developing story…
