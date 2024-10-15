NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys' wide receiver corps

Following the tough Week 6 loss, Dak Prescott felt it was necessary to send a message to Jalen Tolbert and the entire receiving squad, a move that came from the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered a crushing 47-9 defeat in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, a loss that not only hurt their record but also deflated the team’s spirit. To make matters worse, the blowout took place at home. Following the painful loss, Prescott felt compelled to address the situation, sending a message to Jalen Tolbert and the entire wide receiver corps that could boost the team’s confidence moving forward.

Despite the challenging game, Dak Prescott stood firm in his belief that the Cowboys have what it takes to turn things around, particularly highlighting his trust in the young players on the team. Speaking specifically about Tolbert and the other receivers, Prescott made it clear that his confidence remains unshaken.

“They’re two different teams,” Prescott said, referencing a previous Cowboys 2018 squad. “We were 3-5 before we got rolling. I don’t plan on being 3-5 with this team. However, that’s up to the front office. You know what I mean. I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys we’ve got in the locker room, young guys coming on.”

Prescott’s words reflected a strong sense of belief in Jalen Tolbert, a player who has been stepping up consistently. “You see (Jalen) Tolbert, play-in and play-out, day-in and day-out, game-in and game-out, getting better, making plays,” Prescott said, acknowledging the young receiver’s growing impact on the field.

Prescott wants Brandin Cook back

In addition to praising Tolbert’s development, Prescott expressed hope that veteran receiver Brandin Cooks would return to full health soon to further bolster the receiving group. Cooks, sidelined by injury, is a key piece in the Cowboys’ offensive puzzle, and his presence would provide more stability for the wide receiver corps.

“We’ll get Brandin Cooks back healthy,” Prescott said. “My job is to make sure that I continue to push the locker room, make sure they understand their role and how to be better in their role.”

Prescott’s message was clear: despite the tough loss, he has faith in his teammates and is ready to lead them forward as they look to bounce back in the coming weeks.