Following the close win by the Baltimore Ravens against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, Lamar Jackson sent a clear message to Jayden Daniels about his future in the NFL.

In Week 6, the Baltimore Ravens struggled to defeat the Washington Commanders. Following this result, Lamar Jackson made a bold admission about rookie Jayden Daniels and his promising future in the NFL.

Earlier this year, the Commanders used their 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft to select Jayden Daniels. While he was already considered a top-tier prospect, Daniels has now exceeded all expectations set for him.

Daniels has transformed the Commanders, leading an explosive offense that’s highly entertaining to watch. In Week 6, he came close to beating the Ravens, a team widely regarded as a Super Bowl contender, prompting Lamar Jackson to acknowledge the young quarterback’s talent.

Lamar Jackson warns the entire NFL about Jayden Daniels

The Commanders may have made a franchise-altering decision by selecting Jayden Daniels at No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft. So far, Daniels has proven to be an exceptional signal-caller.

Against all odds, the Commanders are leading their division with a 4-2 record. However, their record could have been even better, as they narrowly lost to the Ravens this week.

While they weren’t favorites, the Commanders delivered a strong performance, losing by a close 30-23 to the Ravens. Daniels had an exceptional performance, which has now been addressed by Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ star quarterback, has since praised Jayden Daniels. The two-time NFL MVP sent a warning to the rest of the league, emphasizing that Daniels is truly living up to the high expectations.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

“No, I believe [Daniels] deserves all the hype he’s getting,” Jackson said, via Pro Football Talk. “He played a tremendous game out there. They just came up short. He’s been proving it. His rookie season — first six games he’s been playing amazing.”

What are Jayden Daniels’ stats after six games played?

Jayden Daniels has had an outstanding rookie season so far. Many analysts believe he is on the path to becoming the 2024 Rookie of the Year, as he has led the Commanders to the top of the NFC East, defying all odds.

Through six games, Daniels has completed 125 of 166 pass attempts (75.3% completion) for 1,404 yards. He has posted a quarterback rating of 73.5, with six touchdowns and two interceptions thrown.

