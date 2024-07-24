Dak Prescott has Jerry Jones against the ropes. The owner of the Dallas Cowboys was hesitant to give the star player a big contract extension and now, to his prejudice, Trevor Lawrence reset the market with a five-year, $275 million deal.

Now, the next names to fall in this quarterback domino should be Jordan Love with the Green Bay Packers and Tua Tagovailoa at Miami. If one of them, especially Love, could break that benchmark, Dak could be ready for a massive step in his career.

So, if Jones has any intention of winning another Super Bowl in the NFL, he is definitely running out of time. It’s important to remember that he also has to pay CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

Dak Prescott’s request for Dallas Cowboys

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Dak Prescott is willing to stay with the Dallas Cowboys, but, there’s a catch. The quarterback has to become the highest player in NFL history.

“I would expect that Dak Prescott will become the highest paid quarterback in football. He will reset the quarterback market whether he signs with Dallas or opts to move on to another team. It’s going to be a monster deal. I think in excess of over $60 million a year. Dak Prescott will be able to name that price.”

Will Dak Prescott sign a contract extension?

Dak Prescott doesn’t need to sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys as he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. That’s why, any other team could pay him so much more than the current line. By the way, due to his current deal, Jones cannot use the franchise tag.

The big problem for the Cowboys is that the situation is a stalemate as Schefter emphasized. “The two sides right now are nowhere close to a contract agreement.”