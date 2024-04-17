The Dallas Cowboys finally explained what's going on as there are no big splashes in free agency for Jerry Jones' team.

The Dallas Cowboys have no big signings in the offseason and also no contract extensions for stars such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. After being eliminated by Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, there was supposed to be a revolution to win the Super Bowl.

So far, not much to show for. In fact, they’ve lost many key pieces. Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans, Tyron Smith went to the Jets and Leighton Vander Esch had to retire.

In this scenario, few people understand why Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, promised a few weeks ago that he will be fully committed to spend money. It hasn’t happened at all during NFL free agency. He blatantly lied.

“I would anticipate we will be all-in at the end of this year. It will be going all-in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We will be going all-in. We’ve seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all-in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future. It’s the best way I’ve ever said. That ought to answer a lot of questions.”

Did the Dallas Cowboys sign anybody in free agency?

Right now, only two names have been signed by Dallas Cowboys. Linebacker Eric Kendricks and running back Royce Freeman. However, none of them represent a massive upgrade.

Furthermore, the biggest question for the Cowboys is why there are no contract extensions for Prescott, Lamb and Parsons. According to executive vicepresident, Stephen Jones, that’s the reason to remain cautious.

“We spend max, max money year in and year out. All 32 can only spend the same amount of money over a five-year stretch. When we’re all said and done, we max out our salary cap every year. We will have done that. What comes with having a good roster, which we do, we’re also looking towards signing our own guys. It doesn’t mean it happens overnight. But when you’re wanting to sign players like Dak and Micah and CeeDee, then you have to hold money back if you want to have a realistic chance of signing those guys.”