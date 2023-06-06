It seems like a matter of time to see Dalvin Cook outside the NFC North. According to reports, there’s an AFC team eagerly waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to cut the running back and then sign him as a free agent.

Six years after drafting Dalvin Cook, the Vikings are set to move on from him. Multiple reports say that the team is comfortable with Alexander Mattison, so he would take the role as starting running back in the upcoming campaign.

Of course Minnesota wants to trade Cook, but it seems like there are no teams interested in this type of move. That doesn’t mean that they don’t want the running back, as it has been revealed that multiple clubs are waiting for him to be cut to sign him.

AFC team shows interest in Dalvin Cook, but not for a trade

One of the best running backs in the leagu is about to hit the free agency. According to reports, the Vikings will son cut Dalvin Cook as they have not found a team willing to trade for him.

The main problem with Cook is his salary. The Vikings reportedly asked the running back to adjust his deal, but he refused to. He has a $10.4 million base salary and $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season, so now Minnesota has decided to cut him and avoid paying him that money this year.

As of today, the Vikings have not received any offer for the 27-year-old. Rumors say that the Miami Dolphins showed interest in trading for Cook in March, but didn’t finish the movement. However, it seems like they are once again ready to push for him, but as a free agent.

If the Vikings release the running back, it has been reported that the Dolphins would go after him, according to the Miami Herald. Raheem Mostert would be relegated to a backup role, while Dalvin Cook would take the starter job in Miami.