Money is moving all around the NFL this year. The Minnesota Vikings don’t want to be left behind, so now the NFC North team is set to make Justin Jefferson, their elite wide receiver, the highest-paid non-quarterback player in the league.

The Minnesota Vikings had a remarkable 2022 regular season. They were seen as one of the top squads to beat in the Playoffs, but surprisingly they were quickly eliminated in the Wild Card round by the New York Giants.

However, their season had its highlights, and Justin Jefferson was in almost every single one of them. The wide receiver had an amazing year, so the Vikings will try to hold on to him for a very long time.

Vikings will make an irresisitble offer to Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson was definitely the best receiver of the entire league last year. He had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a key player for the Vikings, and the team is aware of his capacities.

The wide receiver is entering his fourth year in the NFL, so a contract extension is near. However, Minnesota is set to make him an irresistible offer that no player has seen before, leaving quarterbacks aside.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported this Tuesday that Jefferson will become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. As of today, Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman) holds this position with an average salary of $31.7 million per year.

If Fowler’s information is true, the Vikings would have to offer Jefferson more than those $31.7 million that Donald earns. As for wide receivers, Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) and Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders) are the highest-paid in the league.