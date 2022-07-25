Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adam faced backlash and mockery for calling teammate Derek Carr a Hall of Famer, so he had to clear the air on his latest comments.

Davante Adams had the privilege of playing next to one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Aaron Rodgers. He spent his entire career at Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers before taking his talents to Las Vegas.

Some fear that, as great as he is, Adams won't be able to keep up that production now that Rodgers won't be throwing him the ball anymore. No disrespect to Derek Carr at all, but going from one to the other was a downgrade, at least from a talent standpoint.

But Adams doesn't feel that way at all. He knows Carr from their days together at Fresno State and believes all it takes is a minor adjustment. However, he could've phrased it a little better, as he seemingly called his new teammate a future Hall of Famer.

NFL News: Davante Adams Calls Derek Carr A Hall Of Famer

"Any time you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, you go Stabler to Rich Gannon, it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment," the star wideout told CBS Sports. "Both are great players and great to be around."

Adams Clarifies His Comments On Derek Carr's HOF Status

Needless to say, Adams' comments propelled countless jokes and hot takes on social media. Carr has been a solid QB for the most part, but he's far away from Canton, Ohio. At least for the time being. So, in an attempt to just kill the story, the star WR clarified his comments:

"I was waiting for this. Oh, God, I was waiting for this," Adams said."What I meant to say was even if you go Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer it's an adjustment. Even if it is Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, there's going to be an adjustment. I wasn't saying Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek. So I'm not retracting my statement at all. I didn't deliver that message the way I had it in my head," Adams added. "I did not mean to say exactly that."

Who knows? It's not like Carr's career is coming to an end. He doesn't have any accolades, but his numbers are good, and we've seen late bloomers before. But as of now, he's not golden jacket material.