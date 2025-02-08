Trending topics:
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Deion Sanders admitted during Super Bowl week that Shedeur Sanders is the best quarterback available for any NFL team in the 2025 Draft. Coach Prime explained the reasons in an interview with First Take.

“Shedeur is prepared for this next level and this journey that he’s about to go on. I think he’s the most equipped. I think he’s the best one for the job for any city. He’s always been scrutinized. He’s never had the best of, but he’s made the best of. So, I think he’s the most qualified by far.”

Cam Ward seems to have a slight edge over Shedeur as a potential candidate to be the first quarterback selected. In a 2025 class that isn’t very deep at that position, several teams will be eyeing these two young stars, and Deion Sanders put an attractive destination on the table for his son.

Can Shedeur Sanders play in the NFL?

Shedeur Sanders will play in the NFL starting in the 2025 season, and the big question is which team will select him in the first round. This was Deion Sanders’ response when asked about the New York Giants as the next team for his son.

“That’s a good spot (New York). Wherever. I’m going to put this in God’s hands because sometimes we desire things that aren’t right for us. So, whether he goes 1, 2 or 3, Shedeur already exceeded all expectations. He wants to top his daddy. His daddy was the fifth pick. So, he wants to go 1 to 4.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Better Collective Logo