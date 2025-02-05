Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are not happy with the officials after their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In recent days, names like Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have hinted that several calls favored Patrick Mahomes and his teammates.

Now, following the controversy that erupted before the Super Bowl, Scott Green, executive director of the NFL Referees Association, issued a strong statement regarding the accusations of alleged favoritism toward the defending champions.

“Commissioner Goodell’s comments that it is ‘ridiculous’ to presume that NFL Officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on. Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team.”

What happened with Patrick Mahomes and referees?

The Bills complained about a possible interception by Patrick Mahomes that ended up being ruled a catch by Xavier Worthy after review by the officials, and of course, the razor-thin fourth-down attempt that Josh Allen was unable to convert.

Green dismissed any conspiracy theories, firmly stating that the referees’ decisions in the AFC Championship game were fair and based solely on the rules and the situation at hand.

“There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season, such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather and, yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes. But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL Officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly.”