Deshaun Watson could get crucial help on offense with the Cleveland Browns to face the second half of the 2024 season.

Deshaun Watson was supposed to emerge as the missing piece for the Cleveland Browns in their long quest to finally win a Super Bowl. However, that blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans has been a total disappointment.

In the 2024 season, the Browns have a 1-4 record and look far away to fight for the division against the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, there’s still hope. The defense led by Myles Garrett is outstanding and, if the offense is able to click, the schedule has a lot of margin to make a playoff run.

When will Nick Chubb play for the Browns?

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot, Nick Chubb will make his debut in the 2024 season when the Cleveland Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

This month, the star running back returned to practice after his devastating knee injury which occurred in September of 2023. That scary moment happened against the Pittsburgh Steelers due following a hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Although there’s nothing official yet, Kevin Stefanski admitted there are positive signs of improvement. “Nick is doing a nice job with the scout team. He is doing a nice job when he gets some reps within the offense. So, he just continues to build on every single day. I think he’s just building on every single day.”