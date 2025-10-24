Trending topics:
NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa sends shocking message to explain his terrible performances with Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has made another incredible statement that has enraged thousands of Miami Dolphins fans. After questioning the leadership inside the locker room, no one expected a new alarming confession.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tua Tagovailoa quarterback of Miami Dolphins
© Eric Espada/Getty ImagesTua Tagovailoa quarterback of Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has sparked a new controversy after explaining why Jaylen Waddle wasn’t successful for the Miami Dolphins in the game against the Cleveland Browns. An incredible statement that adds to several others the quarterback has made during the 2025 season.

“Yeah, I think with that, some of it has to do with being able to see guys with their guys also up front. I’m not the tallest guy in the back there either. So, being able to see and then, sometimes when that happens, you don’t want to just throw it blindly and you got to progress. So, I think that had some merit to reasons as to why that happened for Waddle.”

Tagovailoa had to apologize publicly after saying two weeks ago that there was no leadership on the Dolphins, as several of his teammates skipped players-only meetings. This, combined with a terrible 1-6 record, has fans fed up with Tua, realizing that although there were some flashes, he won’t be the projected star to lead them to the Super Bowl.

Is Tua Tagovailoa going to start for the Dolphins?

Yes. Tua Tagovailoa will start for the Miami Dolphins against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed in a very unusual way that, despite his poor performances, he will keep him in his role.

“He is going to take the snaps this week and he is going to be the starter this week. My expectation is that we don’t throw ten picks.” A quote that is definitely not an endorsement for Tua and shows that the Dolphins might be resigned to the season being over.

