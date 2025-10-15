Tua Tagovailoa finally addressed the controversial comments he made about the Miami Dolphins after the recent loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. The quarterback questioned the leadership inside the locker room last Sunday, but three days later, he regrets what he said.

“I made a mistake. I’m owning up to that right now. I’ve talked to the guys on the team about it. I’ve talked to the leaders about it. They know my heart. They know that the intent was right, but, no matter the intent, when things get misconstrued, that leaves a void of silence and a lot of questions for the guys on our team.”

The criticism toward Tua hasn’t stopped after many experts and former players agreed that the quarterback should’ve never aired out what happens in the locker room with his teammates and coaches. In addition, Tagovailoa has also been called out for his poor performance in recent years compared to his last opponent, Justin Herbert, who was drafted by the Chargers in the same draft right after him. While the Dolphins are far from being Super Bowl contenders, Los Angeles is on the rise.

What did Tua Tagovalioa say about the Dolphins?

Tua Tagovailoa openly criticized the leaders of the Miami Dolphins after the loss to the Chargers on Sunday. “I think it starts with the leadership in helping articulate that for the guys and then what we’re expecting out of the guys. We’re expecting this. Are we getting that? Are we not getting that? We have guys showing up to players-only meetings late, guys not showing up to players-only meetings. There’s a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make this mandatory? Do we not have to make this mandatory? It’s a lot of things of that nature that we’ve got to get cleaned up, and it starts with little things like that.”

This Wednesday, with the scandal already unstoppable and a locker room possibly fractured for head coach Mike McDaniel, Tua had to face the situation and changed his message.

“Now being 1-5, we talk a lot about ‘we gotta get this going,’ come in excited for work and forget about the noise, and I feel like I just added on to that for our guys. For me, I got to look at myself as a leader protecting the team. I don’t feel like I did that to the best of my abilities. I felt like I let the emotions of the game get to me after the loss. That’s something I can learn of as the leader of this team and what happens in house should be protected. None of that should have gotten out. So, I want to publicly apologize about that, I want to move forward and I want to focus on the Cleveland Browns.”