Despite two complicated seasons in the NFL, the Dolphins seem to be very optimistic about Tua Tagovailoa. Especially the new coaching staff, as offensive coordinator Frank Smith was full of praise for the young quarterback.

Following an impressive stint with Alabama Crimson Tide in college, Tua Tagovailoa headed into the 2020 NFL Draft as one of the brightest prospects of his class, which is why the Miami Dolphins selected him with the fifth overall pick.

The Fins hoped to find in him a potential franchise quarterback, but things haven't gone exactly as expected so far. While many blame Brian Flores for how he handled his first two years in the league, others aren't sold on his abilities.

Most of his doubters question his arm strength, claiming that he can't throw deep passes like a top quarterback could. However, the Dolphins believe in Tua and so does the new coaching staff.

Dolphins OC Frank Smith silences the doubters with strong message about Tua

Along with Mike McDaniel, who took over as head coach, new assistant coaches have arrived in Miami. Frank Smith faces an important task at the helm of the offense, which will be led on the field by Tagovailoa.

Even though they've not been working together for long, Smith has already seen enough to believe in Tua's abilities. That includes his arm strength, suggesting that he's not limiting the team in any way.

“I wouldn’t say that we’re limiting ourselves in anything,” Smith said, per Alain Poupart of SI.com. “He’s actually been doing a great job of . . . every day presents different routes, different things we’re trying to accomplish with receivers. So I would say that everything we’ve done so far has been extremely optimistic because there’s certain things in our progressions and reads and his ability to move from throughout his progressions. He’s been awesome for a guy just really being in the system for a month.”

Tua's first two years in the NFL have been more complicated than expected. Fortunately, now he has a new coaching staff behind him that seems to be really confident in his potential.