NFL News: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's key teammate fined for incident in game against Patriots

Week 5 of the NFL brought a positive result for the Miami Dolphins on the field, but there was an asterisk following their game against the New England Patriots. A key player on Mike McDaniel’s team, also a teammate of Tua Tagovailoa, was fined for an incident that occurred during the match.

The player in question is none other than the experienced CB Jaylen Ramsey, who was fined for his slight shove of quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s face with his left hand after Brissett had thrown a pass early in the third quarter.

The fine amounted to a total of $16,883 for the Dolphins player, making it the third-highest fine among the 29 that the NFL imposed as a result of actions that occurred in Week 5.

Not only was Ramsey fined last weekend, but wide receiver Malik Washington was also penalized. The rookie was fined $4,694 by the NFL for his blindside block early in the second quarter, a play that resulted in a 15-yard penalty.

Tua Tagovailoa’s future

The news of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion was undoubtedly one of the most significant unfortunate events of the season. Regarding his future, it was none other than the experienced coach Nick Saban who made it clear.

“I talked to Tua. He really wants to play. Whether he ever can play or get the opportunity to do it again, I guess that’s a medical decision somebody has to make. He seemed to be good. I talked to him right afterwards. You know, he’s good. He’s always positive and, you know, very enthusiastic.”

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What’s next for the Miami Dolphins?

Indianapolis Colts, Week 6

Arizona Cardinals, Week 7

Buffalo Bills, Week 8

Los Angeles Rams, Week 9

Las Vegas Raiders, Week 10

