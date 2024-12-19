The San Francisco 49ers have struggled to keep a healthy roster intact. Now, a key player in Brock Purdy‘s offense is set to miss the game against the Dolphins due to yet another injury.

Before the start of the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers were considered one of the top contenders for the upcoming Super Bowl. Fifteen weeks later, the team is on the verge of elimination.

Although the 49ers boasted one of the most impressive rosters in the entire league, injuries have taken a significant toll. Now, another crucial player is set to be sidelined for their Week 16 matchup.

49ers’ key offensive weapon to miss Week 16 game vs. Dolphins

The 49ers have the most injuries to Pro Bowlers in the entire NFL. The team’s medical staff has struggled to maintain a healthy roster this year, with several key players missing significant time due to injuries.

The most notable absence has been Christian McCaffrey. The running back has battled multiple injuries this season, including a calf issue, Achilles tendinitis in both legs, and most recently, a PCL injury.

Brock Purdy’s offense has been significantly impacted by injuries. With McCaffrey now on injured reserve, the team is set to face another key absence on offense for their upcoming game against the Dolphins.

According to Adam Schefter, Isaac Guerendo will miss the game against Miami due to a hamstring injury. Guerendo was set to start due to the injuries to Jordan Mason and Christian McCaffrey.

December 08 2024 Santa Clara CA U.S.A San Francisco running back Isaac Guerendo (31)runs to the outside for a long gain during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco beat Chicago 38-13 at Levi Stadium San Francisco Calif.

With Guerendo unavailable for Week 16, the 49ers face a serious challenge at the position. Patrick Taylor Jr. and Israel Abanikanda are the only remaining running backs on the roster for Brock Purdy to rely on against the Dolphins.

Will Christian McCaffrey return this year?

With a 6-8 record heading into Week 16, the 49ers have very slim chances of making the playoffs. They no longer control their own destiny and need a series of results to advance to the next round.

Christian McCaffrey could be eligible to return for the team’s final regular season game. However, if the 49ers are eliminated earlier, it seems likely that McCaffrey would not return until next season.

