In Week 15, the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a surprising defeat against the Seattle Seahawks. Following this shocking result, Jalen Hurts questioned the commitment of all the players, including himself, to the club.

The Eagles are not closing the 2023 regular season in the best way possible. In the last three weeks, they have added three defeats to their record, which have sent them to the second place in the NFC East behind the Cowboys.

To finish the activities of Week 15, the Eagles faced the Seahawks at Lumen Field. Surprisingly, Philadelphia was defeated by Seattle, and this result has not settled very well with the entire team.

Jalen Hurts throws shade at his teammates after being defeated by the Seahawks

n recent years, the Eagles have improved so much that they are now considered one of the best teams in the entire NFL. Defeating them is not easy, so a victory against them is considered a remarkable achievement for any club.

Yesterday, it was turn of the Seahawks to celebrate in front of Philadelphia. The NFC West team managed to defeat the Eagles, with an impressive performance by both their offense and their defense.

Of course, this result was not what the Eagles expected. Jalen Hurts, quarterback of the club, sent a message to all his teammates, questioning their commitment to the franchise.

“I’ve been talking about execution all year. Being on the same page, everyone being on the same page. We didn’t execute. I don’t think we were committed enough, you know. Just gotta turn it around,” Hurts told reporters after the game, via a team transcript. “It’s a challenge we have to embrace. (We) just gotta continue and see it through.

“Commitment. I don’t know, I don’t have a dictionary on me now,” Hurts added. “I don’t know how else to say that. It’s a matter of being on the same page. It takes everyone being all in in all aspects. It starts with me.”

Fortunately for the Eagles, their last three games seem to be winnable. They will face the New York Giants (5-9) twice and the Arizona Cardinals (3-11). It is crucial for them to secure victories in all three games to maintain their fight for the division title until the end.

Have the Philadelphia Eagles clinched a spot in the playoffs already?

Despite their loss to the Seahawks in Week 15, the Eagles have already secured a spot in the Wild Card round at the very least. While their main goal is to win the division, they no longer solely depend on themselves to achieve it.

Fortunately for them, it seems that the Cowboys have a tougher schedule ahead compared to the Eagles. Dallas will face the Dolphins (10-4), the Lions (10-4), and the Commanders (4-10), while the Eagles’ last three games are against teams with losing records.