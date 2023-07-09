Richard Sherman has been one of the best cornerbacks in recent history of the NFL. Now, the former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers has revealed a sad truth about his career, and it has really surprised his fans.

A few years ago, the Seahawks had a terrific defense called ‘The Legion of Boom‘, and Richard Sherman was part of it. No quarterback wanted to throw passes in his direction, as he was an elite player covering routes.

In 2018, Seattle surprisingly decided to move on from him. Since his departure from the Seahawks, his career has not been the same, and now he has revealed an unexpected and sad truth about his career.

Richard Sherman gets real on his future in the NFL

There’s no doubt that Richard Sherman has been one of the most dominant defensive players in recent years. The cornerback was able to help the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII, etching his name in gold in the history of the NFL.

When the Seahawks decided to move on from him in 2018, the 49ers gave him a place in their roster. However, three years later he left San Francisco to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he only played one season with the team from Florida.

2021 was the last year Richard Sherman played in the NFL. He didn’t officially retire, but he joined Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage last year, and he doesn’t see a return to the league.

In an interview with Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, Sherman revealed that a play made him realize that the 2021 was likely his last season playing football.

“DeVonta [Smith] must have ran this comeback, and I had him under control, you know what I mean? I was like, ‘Bang, quick jam, easy, got him under control.’ He must have stopped, and I tried to stop. My whole groin says, ‘Snap, snap, snap, snap.’ I said, ‘Oh, whoa. Whoa.’ And then you’re trying to guard him, you’re like chasing him around, like please don’t throw him the ball,” Sherman said. “Our coach was looking at me on the sidelines, like, ‘You want to come out? You want to come out?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, but they’re in a hurry-up.’ So, I’m like bailing out. At that moment, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is probably my last year. I don’t got it for these young dudes right now.'”