The San Francisco 49ers have reestablished themselves as one of the league’s powerhouses. Their recent acquisition of a top-tier player to strengthen their defense has gone relatively unnoticed, leading Nick Bosa to regard this player as a ‘hidden gem’ that has yet to receive much attention.

Once again, San Francisco is seen as a very strong team. Oddsmakers have the 49ers as one of the favorites to win the upcoming Super Bowl, and they are working really hard to live up to those expectations.

It is known that the 49ers’ defense is one of the best in the entire NFL. However, they have recently bolstered their lineup by signing a new player with the aim of further enhancing their dominance and adding another Vince Lombardi trophy to their showcase.

Nick Bosa praises 49ers’ new defensive lineman Javon Hargrave

The San Francisco 49ers face a significant challenge ahead as they aim to prove their status as legitimate contenders for the Super Bowl. With a talented roster at their disposal, the team is poised for success and eager to demonstrate their capabilities in the upcoming season.

Last year, the defense had a remarkable campaign. The offense had several injuries, so this team had to step up for San Francisco and their efforts led them to the NFC Championship game, where they unfortunately lost to the Eagles.

Speaking of Philadelphia, the 49ers saw a key player in that game to steal. That’s why the team’s front office decided to sign Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal, and no one loves this move more than Nick Bosa.

“People don’t really know how good he is overall,” Bosa said of Hargrave, per the San Jose Mercury News. “He’s not talked about — he might be, I don’t know — but I feel he isn’t quite talked about in the Aaron Donald, top echelon, Chris Jones. But I feel he played like that last year and throughout his career. So having him and Arik [Armstead] inside should be pretty fun.”