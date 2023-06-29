Seven years have passed since Colin Kaepernick’s last appearance in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback desires to make a comeback and has now delivered a powerful message to the entire league, requesting an opportunity to prove himself once again.

Colin Kaepernick wants to prove he’s not a one-season wonder. During the 2012 season, the quarterback led the 49ers to the Super Bowl XLVII, where they unfortunately lost to the Baltimore Ravens with a final 34-31 score.

One season later, Kaepernick managed to reach the NFC Championship but lost to the Seattle Seahawks. Following that, his career took a downturn, and three years later, he was entirely sidelined from the league.

Colin Kaepernick asks for an opportunity with a strong message to the NFL

Colin Kaepernick remains determined to play football and is doing everything in his power to persuade NFL teams to provide him with an opportunity. Since his departure from the 49ers in 2016, the former player has been diligently practicing and believes he possesses the necessary skills to lead any offense.

The 35-year-old quarterback has been asking for an opportunity since 2016. However, it seems like his off-the-field issues and the criticism he made to the league a few years ago are the reason why teams are not interested in him.

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, Kaepernick is still working out to be ready if a team calls him. The quarterback is willing to return, and he thinks that he still has what it takes to play football for a few more years.

“I’m going to keep pushing,” Kaepernick told Sports Illustrated. “I’m going to keep fighting for it because I know I can step on the field and play. Every workout, every opportunity I’ve had to show that, the feedback has always been positive. Everything from, ‘He’s still an elite player,’ to ‘The workout was great; it was better than expected.’“