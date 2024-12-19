An ugly win in Week 15 cost Kirk Cousins his job as the starting quarterback. Now, the Atlanta Falcons will rely on Michael Penix Jr. as their main signal-caller, with the rookie addressing how he feels about this significant opportunity.

Earlier this year, the Falcons made substantial changes to their quarterback room. First, the club acquired Kirk Cousins in free agency, bringing in a seasoned, top-tier player to lead a talented offense.

However, just days later, the Falcons shocked everyone, including Cousins, by selecting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft. Now, Michael Penix Jr. has taken over the starting job after Cousins’ underwhelming performances this season.

Michael Penix Jr. sends a message to the Falcons on replacing Kirk Cousins

The Falcons may have fumbled their plans this year. While signing Kirk Cousins wasn’t initially viewed as a bad move, using their first-round pick on another quarterback turned it into a questionable strategy.

Atlanta was expected to use their draft pick to strengthen Cousins’ supporting cast. Instead, they selected a quarterback despite committing to Cousins with a lucrative four-year, $180 million deal.

For many fans, these decisions were a glaring misstep. Now, with Cousins benched, the Falcons are putting their faith in Penix Jr., who has been given a golden opportunity to prove himself.

The Falcons remain in playoff contention, but it seems they prefer to let the rookie gain valuable experience. Penix Jr. understands the significance of this chance and is determined not to squander it.

Michael Penix Jr., new starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons

“I ain’t going to lie, I’m going to be nervous running out of that tunnel,” Penix said, via Terrin Waack of the team website. “But whenever I get on the field, it’s a whole different mentality, a flipped switch. I’m ready to go.”

Will the Falcons move on from Kirk Cousins?

The decision to bench Kirk Cousins could mark the end of his brief stint with the Falcons. The veteran has failed to meet expectations, and his future in Atlanta looks uncertain.

Reports suggest the Falcons are unlikely to retain Cousins next season. Instead, the team hopes to convince him to waive his no-trade clause, allowing them to trade him rather than face the prospect of releasing him outright.

