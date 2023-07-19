Not long ago, the New England Patriots were the toughest team in the NFL. For years, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were the faces of one of the greatest dynasties in sports history, winning six Super Bowl rings together.

However, things have changed in Foxborough since the legendary quarterback left. Brady managed to win another ring in Tampa, but the Patriots have barely made the playoffs without him.

Many see this situation as a sign that both New England and Belichick owe much of their success to TB12. Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel, for instance, has recently suggested this.

Asante Samuel claims Tom Brady is the reason Bill Belichick won with Patriots

“Absolutely not,” Samuel told CBS when asked whether Belichick is the best coach in NFL history, via NY Post. “Are you crazy? Look at his record without Tom [Brady]. You got to win without Tom. One thing I learned about being great, you have to be great in different situations. It was all Tom, I was there, I saw it, it was Tom.

“Everybody know it, Tom know it,” he added. “But he ain’t gonna admit because he wanna be politically correct. That’s why I’m here. Imma tell the truth… I’ve been there, I’ve seen him, I’ve confronted him, that’s how I do.”

Samuel was part of two of the Super Bowls Brady and Belichick won together in New England. Either way, it’s safe to say both complemented each other to succeed for more than a decade.