Nothing has been the same for the New England Patriots since Tom Brady left. While the legendary quarterback went on to win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bill Belichick’s team only made the NFL playoffs once in three seasons.

Everyone in Foxborough hopes Mac Jones can be the guy that brings back the glory days to Gillette Stadium, but it doesn’t look easy. While the AFC East has become more competitive than ever, the Patriots’ offense needs to turn up its level.

Following a lackluster year, Belichick has been making moves to improve the unit, hoping to help the third-year quarterback. And it looks like New England could land another offensive weapon soon.

Report: Leonard Fournette works out for Patriots

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, veteran running back Leonard Fournette worked out for the New England Patriots on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was released by the Bucs in March.

While his last season wasn’t great, Fournette made great memories in Tampa as he played a pivotal role in their 2021 Super Bowl success. With him, the Patriots would have a proven RB with championship experience.