Retirement seems to be near for Tom Brady and he could be working on TV soon. But now a former Pro Bowler is trying to dissuade the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback from taking the job with a very rude statement.

Greg Olsen tries to dissuade Tom Brady from taking a TV job

Whenever a top player retires from football, TV channels start to look for them and offer a big juicy contract to be their anaylsts. Greg Olsen is one of those, but he doesn't recommends this job.

According to Kevin Burkhardt, the play-by-play broadcaster in Fox Sports, Greg Olsen, former tigt end Pro Bowler, is trying to convince Brady not to join a TV channel soon.

"Greg said, ‘Tom, I gotta tell ya, this TV thing sucks.’ It was great, we were dying laughing," revealed Burkhardt about his conversation with the tight end. "It was fun, we had a good back and forth.”

Well, either Olsen wants to stay as Fox Sports' primary analyst or he really wants Brady to be happy. Either way, it seems like the Buccaneers quarterback will be returning for another season in 2023 and retirement is far for him.