With Aaron Rodgers on board, the New York Jets seem to have reasons for optimism. Even though it’s been a long time since he won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, many believe the four-time NFL MVP still has enough left in the tank.

The Jets seemed to be a star quarterback away from making the playoffs last year, so now there are plenty of expectations on Rodgers. Besides, he also looks determined to challenge for another ring before calling it a career.

However, not everyone sees the Jets as a contender, even with Rodgers under center. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, for instance, believes New York doesn’t have enough to win the championship.

Ndamukong Suh explains why Aaron Rodgers won’t lead Jets to the Super Bowl

“Do I believe they will be a Super Bowl contender [with Rodgers]? No,” Suh said in an appearance on ‘The Rich Eisen Show,’ via CBS Sports. “I think Aaron Rodgers is amazing and I think he is a great quarterback. But there are a lot of things that have to transpire to be able to become Super Bowl contenders. I understand that they have an elite defense, but I’m not sure where their overall offense is right now, and adding just one particular piece, it’s a little bit different.”

Suh knows a thing or two about making the Super Bowl, as he played in the big game with three different teams in the last five seasons. However, it’s still too soon to rule out Rodgers’ Jets or any other team from contention.