Dalvin Cook is definitely one of the most sought-after free agents available. After being released by the Minnesota Vikings, the running back is set to choose his next landing spot, and it seems like he has a favorite team to sign with for the 2023 NFL season.

The clock is ticking and Dalvin Cook must select his new team. After six years with the Minnesota Vikings, the team decided it was time to part ways with the running back and stick to Alexander Mattison as their starter.

Cook is exploring the free agency market for the first time in his career. Several clubs have expressed interest in signing him, but the final decision rests with the player, and the offer must meet his expectations in order for him to join one of them.

Report: Cook shows a lot of interest in signing with Super Bowl LVIII contenders

Dalvin Cook is still considered as one of the best running backs in the league. Unfortunately, his time with the Vikings came to an end this year, as the team wanted to save some money by releasing him.

According to reports, several teams are interested in signing the former Florida State player. He is seeking a lucrative deal, and not all the clubs pursuing him will be able to fulfil his salary expectations.

Cook, 27, is taking his time to make a decision about his future. He intends to wait for other players like Saquon Barkley or Josh Jacobs to sign deals so that he can negotiate for a comparable contract, aiming for a similar compensation as these fellow running backs.

However, money is not everything Cook is looking for. The running back wants to play for a Super Bowl contender to be able to compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy, and it seems like he has selected his favorite landing spot.

ESPN’s Diana Russini tweeted a video of Mike Greenberg discussing Dalvin Cook, whom he believes would be an ideal fit for the New York Jets alongside DeAndre Hopkins. In response to the post, the running back referred to the analyst as a smart person, which clearly alludes to his interest in the AFC East team.

Rumors suggest that the Jets could be interested in signing Cook to bolster Aaron Rodgers’ offense. The running room is already stacked with talent, and his arrival would definitely create one of the strongest teams in the entire NFL.