NFL News: Ricky Pearsall makes something clear about his connection with Brock Purdy

The connection between Ricky Pearsall and Brock Purdy was clear in the San Francisco 49ers’ recent Week 8 victory, prompting the wide receiver to speak about what’s driving their strong understanding on the field.

Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
© Getty ImagesRicky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

By Richard Tovar

Ricky Pearsall is gradually growing as a wide receiver, and in Week 8, he showcased his potential for a future in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. Pearsall made four perfect receptions thanks to a clear connection with quarterback Brock Purdy, and he clarified a few things about their chemistry.

In his latest comments after the Week 8 victory, Pearsall revealed that they’ve been working on strengthening their connection, especially during practice, and that opportunities have emerged as a result. Pearsall admitted that they’ve gradually become more comfortable playing together, which he believes will show even more in the coming weeks.

While Pearsall didn’t score a touchdown in Week 8, he had a productive game with 38 receiving yards and 39 rushing yards, a big step up from his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he managed just 21 yards.

It’s worth noting that Pearsall made his debut against the Chiefs in Week 7 after recovering from a shoulder injury. Originally expected to return by Week 1, he was sidelined due to a non-football chest injury and was finally activated on October 18.

A Special Moment for Ricky Pearsall in Week 8

Beyond his 77 yards posted during the 49ers’ win over the Cowboys, Pearsall had a special moment before the game. His family got the chance to meet the police officer who helped save his life after his chest injury.

