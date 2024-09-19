Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are favorites to reach the Super Bowl in the NFC. Last season, they delivered one of the biggest upsets in the playoffs eliminating the Dallas Cowboys and then almost knocked out the San Francisco 49ers.

However, during the first game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 at Brazil, the star quarterback suffered a scary knee injury which put all those championship hopes on hold.

Then, in an impressive sequence of events in the NFL, the initial diagnosis revealed Love could avoid missing the rest of the season and even the Injured Reserve. Now, there’s another shocking development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Jordan Love still injured?

Although the first report explained Jordan Love might be out three or four weeks, the quarterback already returned to practice before the game against the Tennessee Titans. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the quarterback has a slight chance to play.

“Despite what was projected to be a 3-to-4 week absence due to his knee injury, there is a chance that Packers QB Jordan Love can make it back in time to start Sunday at the Titans. ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays this week,’ said one source. ‘It’s definitely day-by-day like he said, and 50-50 at best right now.’ But the larger point might be that, even if Love cannot make it back by Sunday, he’ll have a realistic chance to return next week at home vs the Vikings, which would mark a two-game absence.”

Advertisement