The time has come for the Indianapolis Colts to start a new NFL season. Ahead of the upcoming campaign, the AFC South team has now selected a running back to replace Jonathan Taylor.

This offseason has brought a loit of problems to Indianapolis regarding the running back position, specially with Jonathan Taylor. They have not offered him a contract extension yet, and the former Wisconsin player is not happy at all with it.

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Colts nowadays. The team announced that Taylor won’t be with them for the first four games of the season, and they have just selected his replacement.

Colts HC Shane Steichen names Jonathan Taylor’s replacement

Jonathan Taylor will be out for the first four games of the upcoming season, Earlier this week, the Colts placed him in the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and they need a replacement for him.

Shane Steichen talked about this matter, and revealed that a veteran running back could be the starter. The team’s head coach said that Zack Moss is on track to potentially suit up for Week 1, covering Taylor’s absence.

“I hope so,” Steichen told reporters of Moss returning to practice ahead of the team’s kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “He’s trending in the right direction, and hopefully he’ll be out there Week 1.”

What is Jonathan Taylor’s injury?

During this offseason, Taylor underwent ankle surgery to address a sprain he suffered last season. There’s a possibility of his return for the game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.