Jonathan Taylor has been the main topic in recent weeks. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts have finally announced their decision regarding the running back and his trade rumors.

Several running backs have faced huge challenges this offseason. Jonathan Taylor was unable to secure a contract extension with the Colts, and the team gave him permission to seek a trade prior the start of the upcoming season.

Taylor has been one of the best running backs in the entire league in recent years. Numerous teams were interested in the former 41st overall pick, and now the Colts have decided what to do with the elite player.

Colts announce final decision regarding star running back Jonathan Taylor

Today was the deadline for the Colts to trade Jonathan Taylor. Despite drawing interest from the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis didn’t receive a significant offer for the running back, so he will stay with the team this year.

Indianapolis placed Jonathan Taylor on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which means that they won’t trade him. At the end of the 2023 season, the running back will become an unrestricted free agent.

Is Jonathan Taylor injured?

Jonathan Taylor is recovering from an ankle injury. As he’s on the PUP list, the talented running back will miss the first four games of the 2023 season.