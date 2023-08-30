It seems like Jonathan Taylor will play the 2023 NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts. The team received an offer from the Miami Dolphins for their running back, but they wanted a star player of the AFC East team to make this deal happen.

Jonathan Taylor’s summer was very rough. The running back wanted a contract extension from the Colts this year, but the team has not made him an offer as of today.

Indianapolis granted Taylor permission to seek a trade a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, they didn’t receive a decent offer for the running back, and he will stay with them for at least two more months.

Dolphins refused to trade a star wide receiver in exchange for Jonathan Taylor

The Dolphins really wanted to add Jonathan Taylor prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season. With Dalvin Cook joining the Jets, Miami tried to sign an elite running back, but they couldn’t agree terms with Indianapolis for him.

According to the Miami Herald, there was a significant reason why this trade didn’t happen: the Colts’ requirements. Reports say that Indianapolis asked the Dolphins to include star WR Jaylen Waddle in their offer, alongside several top draft picks, and the AFC East team refused their claim.

How much does Jonathan Taylor make?

Jonathan Taylor is still playing under his rookie contract. He signed a 4-year, $7.8 million deal in 2020, and he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023 season if he doesn’t get an extension from the Colts.