Dak Prescott once again backed Jerry Jones’ decision to promote Brian Schottenheimer and name him the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback is convinced that it is the right move for the franchise.

“I’m super excited for him and this opportunity. Obviously, I’ve worked with him for the last couple of years understanding the type of coach he is. The type of man he is. The way that he approaches the game. I think the best way to exemplify that is that he is the son of a legendary football coach. He’s not going to take anything about this game lightly. He enjoys the work in it. I know he’s ready. He’s been in the system for a long time.”

Despite having players like Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys seem far from being Super Bowl contenders. Additionally, the first step, which is dominating their division, is now an uphill battle with Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

Dak Prescott said that the Cowboys are “very close” to winning the Super Bowl because they have competed very well in recent years against the Eagles. The quarterback mentioned it is Dallas’ turn to win, but he pointed out the key factor to boosting the offense and having a real chance.

“We just got to get to run the ball. Being a little bit more consistent on that. Then, from there, go back and look at the numbers, I’ve always enjoyed play action pass or just being able to get back to that. But you got to start with the running game. When you have that, the rest of the offense can open up.”

