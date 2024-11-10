NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson receives concerning injury update on Trevor Lawrence

Before the Week 10 NFL matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Minnesota Vikings, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson received a critical injury update regarding quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The star QB, who has been nursing a left shoulder injury, was in doubt for Sunday’s game.

Despite speculation about his availability, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that Lawrence will not take the field this weekend. The news adds to the team’s struggles this season, as the recovery timeline for Lawrence remains uncertain.

“Sources say Lawrence is slated to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, and Mac Jones is set for his first start with the club,” Rapoport reported, emphasizing the significance of losing a player central to the team’s strategy during a challenging campaign.

The absence of Lawrence leaves the Jaguars with little margin for error. Sitting in a precarious position in the standings, the team must find a way to string together wins if they hope to remain in the postseason conversation. However, accomplishing this without their franchise quarterback will be an uphill battle.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lawrence’s recovery timeline could extend

The uncertainty surrounding Lawrence’s return adds another layer of concern. According to Rapoport, the injury could sideline him for an extended period, and there’s even a possibility of surgery, which would require a week-to-week evaluation of his status.

“Surgery is possible for Lawrence, sources say, though the current plan is for rest and rehab. While the team has called him day to day, week to week is probably a more accurate description. Regardless of whether Lawrence plays moving forward, the injury is expected to limit him for the next several weeks,” Rapoport explained.

Mac Jones steps in as Lawrence’s replacement

In Lawrence’s absence, Pederson is expected to start Mac Jones against the Vikings in Week 10 in the NFL. With Lawrence’s timeline unclear, Jones could play a critical role in stabilizing the Jaguars’ offense during this challenging stretch.

Since joining Jacksonville, Jones has appeared in two games, completing 6 of 9 passes for 28 yards. While he has yet to throw a touchdown or interception for the Jaguars, his career stats include 8,918 passing yards and 46 touchdowns over three seasons with the New England Patriots.

Pederson’s confidence in Jones

Pederson addressed the media this week regarding Jones’ potential start, expressing confidence in the quarterback’s readiness as the team finalized Lawrence’s status.

“He’s somebody that prepares extremely hard and extremely well. He’s a smart kid. You go back to even some preseason stuff, and what he did then in terms of preparation and how he played. He’ll be fine. He’ll be excited—home game, home crowd, home fans, his people, so to speak,” Pederson said.