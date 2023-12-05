Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season didn’t ended in the best way possible for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Besides the tough defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team lost Trevor Lawrence due to an ankle injury, and now it has been revealed the severity of it.

The current campaign has been remarkable for the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence has really improved, and he is currently one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, which of cours Jacksonville is thankful for.

Unfortunately, his Week 13 participation was limited by an injury. The talented quarterback sustained an ankle injury that initially appeared severe, but the team has now provided a hopeful update on the matter.

Jaguars reveal what happened to Trevor Lawrence

During Week 13 of the 2023 season, Trevor Lawrence left the field in clear pain by the end of the game against the Bengals. Pass rusher Trey Hendrickson sacked the quarterback, but it was Jaguars left tackle Walker Little who accidentally stepped on his teammate.

Lawrence fell to the ground in immediate pain. He attempted to rise and exit the field unaided, but was unable to do so. The sight was incredibly difficult for all Jaguars fans, leading to concerns that the quarterback’s injury might end his season.

Fortunately, the campaign won’t end like this for the talented quarterback. An MRI has revealed that Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain. On Sunday, the Jaguars are set to face the Browns, and the team hasn’t ruled out the quarterback for this matchup.

These are great news for Jacksonville and their hopes of advancing to the playoffs. It is most likely that they will bench Lawrence for their upcoming game to not risk him and lose him for the final stage.

Who is the backup quarterback of the Jaguars?

When Trevor Lawrence exited the game against the Bengals, C.J. Beathard stepped onto the field in his place. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 63 yards yesterday but couldn’t guide his team to victory, resulting in a loss to Cincinnati.

Beathard has served as the Jaguars’ backup quarterback since 2021. He entered the league as the 104th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, initially selected by the San Francisco 49ers to bolster their roster depth.