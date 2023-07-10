Doug Pederson is trying to build a team around Trevor Lawrence, and he knows what he needs. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars has hired a new player for the quarterback’s offense, and it’s his own son.

Two years ago, the Jaguars decided it was time to add a new quarterback. The team searched for the best option available in the 2021 NFL Draft class, and with the 1st-overall pick they selected Trevor Lawrence.

The former Clemson player arrived as one of the best quarterback prospects in recent history. He really improved last year, as his rookie season was very disappointing. However, now the Jaguars have added key pieces to bolster his offense and help him succeed.

Doug Pederson’s son joins the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence’s offense

Trevor Lawrence’s path through the NFL has been an absolute roller coaster. The quarterback arrived as the 1st-overall pick in 2021, but his rookie season was not the best and finished with a terrible 3-14 record.

Last year, Lawrence showed significant improvement. The 23-year-old helped lead his team to win the AFC South title with a final record of 9-8. Although they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round, they were ultimately eliminated in the Divisional round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jaguars are confident that Lawrence will succeed, but they want to help him in his quest. The quarterback will have a new tight end for the upcoming season, and he will definitely have some playtime with his new team.

Jacksonville announced the arrival of Josh Pederson, son of head coach Doug Pederson, for the 2023 NFL season. He recently played for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers, where he caught 24 passes for 325 yards and zero touchdowns in 10 games.

Josh, 25, hasn’t played a single NFL game. He was part of the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and most recently the Kansas City Chiefs, who waived him in May of 2022. However, it seems like he will finally get an opportunity with his dad’s team.