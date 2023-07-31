Last year, Trevor Lawrence really struggled to show his skills. Ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign, a member of his wide receivers group has sent a message to the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback in hopes of avoiding another disappointing season.

In 2021, the Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the 1st overall pick of the NFL Draft. He was seen as the best quarterback prospect of that year’s class, and Jacksonville really needed a fresh start for its offense.

Even though the Jaguars made it to Playoffs last year, some fans think it was disappointing to be eliminated in the Divisional round. Now, one of Lawrence’s teammates has sent him a message to avoid going through the same path this year.

Christian Kirk sends message to Trevor Lawrence ahead of the 2023 season

The Jaguars had a massive change with Trevor Lawrence during his second year in the NFL. The quarterback had a remarkable season, but the rest of the team was unable to support him in order to achieve success.

Personally, Lawrence did have a great campaign. He completed 387 passes out of 584 attempts for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. However, his teammates know that they must improve to help him more this year.

“I think it’s challenging, but when you have the right guys in the locker room, a part of your team that are able to come out on a day-to-day basis and push another to hold each other to our standard, I think it’s a little easier,” WR Christian Kirk said, per team transcript. “It’s easy to get laxed and you know the system and what you’re trying to do, but we know how good we can be, and we know how good we are. When you come out here and don’t show it, it can get really frustrating for guys that are trying to play at a high level. We all just hold each other to our standard and make sure we’re bringing guys with us if they’re having a lackluster day.

“Most definitely,” Kirk said when asked if the Jags could be the No. 1 NFL offense. “I think that’s the goal. We step on this field to be the best offense in the league and that’s our mindset.”

This year, Lawrence will have a new elite weapon available on the field. After a year of suspension for gambling, Calvin Ridley will join a very talented group of wide receivers, and fans think that they could succeed this year with this remarkable offense.