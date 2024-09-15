Trending topics:
NFL News: Jalen Hurts and Eagles lose star player for Week 2 game against Falcons with injury

The Philadelphia Eagles got bad news about one of their star players on offense.

Jalen Hurts quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles started the season with a thrilling 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. They’re favorites to fight for the NFC East in a tremendous race with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s important to remember that head coach Nick Sirianni has a chip on his shoulder after a very strange 2023 campaign. The Eagles started with a 10-1 record, lost five of their last six games and then were eliminated by Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

However, because of their roster full of NFL stars, Philadelphia are still considered a possible Super Bowl contender. Not so long ago, they were just one win away of a championship ring.

Who’s injured on the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles confirmed A.J. Brown is officially out for Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. “Injury Update: WR A.J. Brown has been downgraded to Out with a hamstring injury for Monday night.”

Who will replace A.J. Brown?

Of course, DeVonta Smith will be the No.1 wide receiver for Monday Night Football and the key player to replace Brown might be Jahan Dotson. Just a few weeks ago, the young wide receiver arrived to the Eagles in a trade with the Washington Commanders.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

