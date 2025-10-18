Jalen Ramsey was one of the most criticized players after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 33-31 to the Cincinnati Bengals. At several key moments in the game, the veteran was unable to stop Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Although some of his teammates, like Joey Porter Jr., pointed out that the referees allowed a lot of contact by the Bengals’ wide receivers, Ramsey was clear and said there are no excuses for what happened as a unit.

“I have to play better when the opportunity is there. F— the calls. Don’t worry about that. We have to play better, starting with myself when the opportunity presents itself. That’s part of the game. You have receivers that are superstars in the league. You know that they get away with stuff like that. It is what it is. Next play. You got to play the game. You got to execute when you get the opportunity to execute.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Cincinnati Bengals?

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals mainly because their defense couldn’t stop the attack led by Joe Flacco. With only 10 days with Cincinnati, the veteran threw for 342 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Additionally, with a 31-30 lead and just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the defense couldn’t make the crucial stop and allowed Chase and Higgins to seal the game with two key receptions.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers downplays Steelers’ loss against Bengals and criticism toward Mike Tomlin

As if that weren’t enough, Chase Brown rushed for over 100 yards against a defensive line that includes star names like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Derrick Harmon. A disaster very similar to the one in last year’s playoffs in Baltimore.