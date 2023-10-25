The Detroit Lions are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL with a 5-2 record which includes a win against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Though they suffered a recent 38-6 loss at Baltimore against the Ravens, they’re still favorites to conquer the NFC North.

However, before their next Monday Night matchup with the Raiders in Las Vegas, an unexpected announcement has shocked the organization. Marvin Jones Jr officially confirmed his retirement in the middle of the season.

“I just want to say that I have so much love and respect for the Ford Family, the city of Detroit, my teammates and coaches. To be brief, I am stepping away from the team to take care of personal family matters. Although this was no easy decision, I cannot be the person/player that I need to be for this team as well as tend to my family from afar.”

A few months ago, Marvin Jones Jr signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Lions to give wide receiver depth to an already explosive offense led by quarterback Jared Goff.

Marvin Jones Jr announces his retirement from the NFL

After the announcement, the Lions released the wide receiver who had played for the Cincinnati Bengals (2012-2015), a first stint with Detroit (2016-2020) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-2022).

“This organization has been amazing showing love and support for myself and my family over the years and this time is no different. For that I am appreciative. To my brothers and coaches, I will be rooting for you every step of the way! This is the year! Go get it!”

Will the Detroit Lions make the playoffs?

The Detroit Lions are leaders in the NFC North with a 5-2 record. After seven weeks in the NFL, they seem in total control of the division but there could be a very dangerous dark horse.

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive upset against the San Francisco 49ers and are just two games behind the Lions. They haven’t faced each other this season and that’s why Kirk Cousins and company could be a huge threat.

In fact, the duels between Vikings and Lions are scheduled in two of the final three weeks of the season (Week 16 and Week 18). There’s a lot to be written in the NFC North.

What is the remaining schedule of the Detroit Lions?

This is the remaining schedule of the Detroit Lions: Raiders, @Chargers, Bears, Packers, @Saints, @Chicago, Denver, @Minnesota, @Dallas and the rematch with Vikings in Week 18. The bye week for Dan Campbell’s team comes after next Monday’s game at Las Vegas.