NFL News: Jayden Daniels' mother provides update on Commanders QB's injury

So far, it’s Jayden Daniels’ mother who has provided the first update on the health of the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback.

Jayden Daniels had to exit the Washington Commanders’ game against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter, alarming fans as the starting quarterback headed to the locker room for an X-ray due to a suspected rib injury.

Recently, his mother and agent, via her X account @LovelyMzJackson, offered a brief update on her son’s condition, simply stating, “He’s fine.” The post received 1,600 reposts and over 500 replies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…