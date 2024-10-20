Trending topics:
NFL News: Jayden Daniels' mother provides update on Commanders QB's injury

So far, it’s Jayden Daniels’ mother who has provided the first update on the health of the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback.

By Richard Tovar

Jayden Daniels had to exit the Washington Commanders’ game against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter, alarming fans as the starting quarterback headed to the locker room for an X-ray due to a suspected rib injury.

Recently, his mother and agent, via her X account @LovelyMzJackson, offered a brief update on her son’s condition, simply stating, “He’s fine.” The post received 1,600 reposts and over 500 replies.

Developing story…

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

