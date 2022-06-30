Even though he hasn't been around for long, Russell Wilson is already turning a lot of heads in Denver. Check out what Broncos star Jerry Jeudy had to say about his new QB.

The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest and most surprising moves of the NFL offseason. Everybody thought they were looking at luring Aaron Rodgers away from Wisconsin, just to snatch Russell Wilson instead.

Wilson's time with the Seattle Seahawks was over. The team's inability to protect him and his relationship with the front office made it clear that it was better for everybody involved if both sides just moved on from him.

But the former Super Bowl winner is far from done in this league. Despite coming off arguably the worst season of his career, he's still got plenty left in the tank, and he's making sure everybody around the team knows just that.

NFL News: Russell Wilson's Attention To Detail Impresses Jerry Jeudy

“Every detail matters with him. You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he’s on the field and on the board,” Jeudy told Denver7. “You realize how locked in he is. I’ve learned a lot. He’s a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him.

“I mean it’s going to be very exciting," Jeudy added. "I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we’ve got all the pieces we needed, so we’ve just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen.”

Having a proven veteran and bonafide winner like Wilson can do wonders for a team. The Broncos were on the verge of contention for years, yet poor offensive playcalling and a lack of a true starting-caliber QB hurt their chances every season.

Needless to say, thriving on that division is going to be an uphill battle. But the Broncos have put together one of the most stacked rosters on both sides of the football, and you definitely don't want to face Russell Wilson in the midst of a revenge tour.