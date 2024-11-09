Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys face one of the toughest moments for the franchise in recent years. They can miss the playoffs after a 3-5 start and don’t know for sure if Dak Prescott will be healthy to make an improbable push toward the Super Bowl.

Furthermore, other players have been out with injuries for an extended period of time such as DaRon Bland, DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and Brandin Cooks. Even CeeDee Lamb is going to play with a shoulder problem.

Now, in a huge story in the NFL, Jones and the Cowboys’ team front office just made a huge decision regarding Prescott. It might be the end of the road for the quarterback in 2024.

Who got injured with the Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys will officially put Dak Prescott on IR because of the hamstring injury he suffered in the game against the Atlanta Falcons. That means the quarterback is at least out for a month. Stephen Jones confirmed the decision in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“Yeah, I think there’s a good chance we’ll see Dak on IR. There’s probable no way that he could be back in the four weeks time frame. So, we’ll put him over there and we¡ll have that roster spot to use in terms of the next four weeks and go from there. It’s a tough situation losing him for that period of time, but, we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of Dak. Right now, I don’t think anyone knows whether it’ll be four weeks, six weeks or the season. We’ll just have to continue to monitor that and see where it takes us.”

