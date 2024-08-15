Jerry Jones approved a surprising trade to boost the Dallas Cowboys' chances just days before the start of a new season in the NFL.

A few months ago, after a shocking loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones guaranteed that the Dallas Cowboys were going to be all-in their quest to win a Super Bowl. However, the controversial owner didn’t deliver all those promised big splashes.

In fact, the story has been the possibility for the Cowboys to lose players such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. No signings in free agency and no money for the core group of stars.

However, just three weeks before the start of a new season in the NFL, Jerry Jones finally made a key move to improve the team. Much needed help on the defensive side of the ball.

Who did the Dallas Cowboys pick up in free agency?

The Dallas Cowboys will acquire defensive tackle Jordan Phillips in a very surprising trade with the New York Giants. It’s an unusual move between rivals in the NFC East.

The Giants will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick and, in the trade, the Cowboys will also get a 2026 seventh-round pick. It’s not a high price for Jerry Jones trying to improve Mike Zimmer’s unit.

Who is Jordan Phillips?

Jordan Phillips is 31-years and, during his college career, he played for the Oklahoma Sooners. As one of the best defensive prospects, the Miami Dolphins drafted him in 2015 with the No.52 overall pick.

However, in 2018, the Dolphins waived Phillips and he was claimed by the Buffalo Bills. That only lasted two seasons before signing a three-year contract in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Injuries were a big problem in the desert and the defensive tackle was released in 2022. The Bills gave him another chance, but, Phillips couldn’t deliver. Now, after a few months with the Giants, Jordan gets another opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys.

